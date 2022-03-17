Dorsett Shoals Elementary School recently received a new performance by theater group “A Company of Friends.”
The group has spent over 22 years bringing shows to children and families in Georgia. The performance “Little Red in the Hoods,” was told with a modern spin for today’s children about not judging people by their looks, and how to protect themselves from strangers. Lessons were actively told while students practice reading and applying basic elementary knowledge.
Through the use of childhood whimsy, theatrical scenarios, and educational components, students gained a better understanding of the real world through a magical interpretation of a fairy tale. One of the main lessons was about interactions with strangers, and children learned they play a proactive role in the situations with which they are faced. But with all these juvenile lessons, even the teachers voiced how much they enjoyed the program.
“Being able to see the students engaged and learning in a fun environment reminds us of how essentials the arts are within the education system,” says CAC Director Emily Lightner. “Multiple research studies support the notion that students who engage in the arts perform better in math, reading, writing, and also show a greater capacity for higher-ordered thinking skills such as analyzing and problem-solving. The CAC is proud to be able to assist in helping bridge these gaps and bring curriculum-based performances into the school system.”
The Family ARTSventure program has almost reached every Douglas County School with fun and educational arts performances. Funding to make this program possible comes from Georgia Council for the Arts, Greystone Power Foundation, and Gwendolyn Parker. To get a glimpse of what and where the CAC will surprise students with a fun and education show next, visit Artsdouglas.org for the most updated information. The CAC is a non-profit organization serving artists, instructors, schools, and community with a mission to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents and visitors. If you or your business are interested in supporting this program, reach out to the CAC at info@artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.