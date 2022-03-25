Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones hosted a reception Wednesday to honor "amazing and accomplished women" from the county for Women's History Month. The reception was held at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, which has a special exhibit on display with stories and artifacts including the signature golf clubs of LPGA founder Louise Suggs and a bobsled helmet worn by five-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor.
Douglas County celebrates Women's History Month
