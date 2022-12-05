The Douglas County Chamber spearheaded a group of community leaders who met with U.S. Sen.s and Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 11-13 to discuss topics important to our thriving community. The Washington, D.C. Fly-In offers a collaborative way for government, education, and business leaders in our community to meet congressional leaders as a collective voice.
Meetings were held with the offices of Congressman David Scott, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Congressman Drew Ferguson as well as with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The community group included Douglas County Chamber Cornerstone Investors led by Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership President Chris Pumphrey, City of Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson, Douglas County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair, Kelly Robinson. Infrastructure topics highlighted the list of issues carried out by the group, as well as an update on the collaborative efforts taking place in Douglas County.
“The Douglas County Chamber is very appreciative of the community and business leaders who took time out of their business and away from their families to promote our community needs to elected officials in Washington D.C.,” said Sara Ray, Chamber President & CEO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.