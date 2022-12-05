Chamber Fly

Attendees on the Washington, D.C. Fly-In (from left) were Sara Ray, Douglas County Chamber; Jarrett Mitchell, POSolutions, Inc.; Chris Sizemore, INCISIVE; Mayor Rochelle Robinson, City of Douglasville; Chris Pumphrey, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership; Assistant Deputy of Department of Transportation Charles Small; Fred Perry, Douglas County Board of Commissioners; Darryl Ray, HRC Engineers; Amy McCoy, My Hometown Realty Group; Blake Doss, GreyStone Power Corporation; Vice Chair Commissioner Kelly Robinson, Douglas County Government; Trevor Quander, Georgia Power Company; Ivy Wright, Douglas County Board of Commissioners; Michelle Ruble, Douglas County Schools.

 Chamber / Special

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The Douglas County Chamber spearheaded a group of community leaders who met with U.S. Sen.s and Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 11-13 to discuss topics important to our thriving community. The Washington, D.C. Fly-In offers a collaborative way for government, education, and business leaders in our community to meet congressional leaders as a collective voice.

