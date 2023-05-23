Sgt. Thomas Floyd of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office recently completed a Drug Recognition Expert School conducted by the Georgia Police Academy Division of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
The 160 hour Drug Recognition Expert course involves both classroom work and practical exercises. Students are taught to recognize the seven categories of drugs that can affect a person's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle as well as to recognize drug impaired drivers.
Other subjects included detailed techniques of drug evaluation examinations, effects of drugs, physiology and legal considerations.
After completion of field certification under the tutelage of certified drug recognition experts, students receive their certification as Drug Recognition Experts from the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Funding for this program has been provided by the State of Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
