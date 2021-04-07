Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is a co-curricular organization that is aligned with the Business programs in high school.
At the State Leadership Conference on March 23 Douglas County High School was awarded Gold Chapter of the Year status.
Each FBLA chapter can submit documentation to compete in the Chapter of the Year competition at the State Leadership Conference.
Chapters earn points based on their membership and the activities chapter members participate in during the school year. Activities include holding meetings with guest speakers or leadership activities, community service projects, and participating in competitive events. These competitions allow members to show their skill in presentations, document preparation, public speaking, and knowledge in a variety of approximately 100 various topics.
A new topic for competition this year is Supply Chain Management. Douglas County High School student, Edwin Trejo Balderas, placed in the top 10 to become a state winner in this category. According to Dr. Dianna Johnson, Faculty Adviser for the DCHS FBLA Chapter, “Holding our meetings virtually allowed our chapter to more easily access quality guest speakers and to join with other FBLA chapters.”
Dr. Johnson expressed how amazed she is by the members of FBLA and their dedication to learning and growing as they prepare for their future. For more information on Future Business Leaders of America visit their website at www.FBLA-PBL.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.