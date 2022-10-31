SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Parade applications are now being accepted for the annual Douglas County Veterans Day Lighted Parade happening on Veterans day, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. through Douglasville.
This year, Operation Greenlight for Veterans in Douglas County, will be incorporated into the parade. On Oct. 18, the Douglas County BOC voted unanimously to support Operation Greenlight for Veterans in Douglas County to honor and recognize them for their service. Green glow sticks and necklaces will be handed out along with miniature American flags.
“I’m thrilled to announce we have commitments from various local high school marching bands, and we are beyond excited for this year’s parade to honor our veterans,” said Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations for Douglas County and in charge of the parade. “Douglas County’s tradition of hosting the parade allows residents to come out and line the streets to say “thank you” to those who have obtained, preserved, and protected citizens’ freedoms.”
Parade coordinators encourage Veteran groups, military, and reserve units, along with JROTC members and marching bands, to register. Applications will be accepted up to the day of the event, with special on-site registration. Applications may be obtained by visiting the Douglas County website at www.CelebrateDouglasCounty.com and clicking on the Veterans Day Parade icon from the home page or emailing dctv23@co.douglas.ga.us for an application or calling 770-920-7303.
There is no cost associated with the parade. However, all entries must complete a written application and have prior approval from the Douglas County Communications Department Horses are allowed.
