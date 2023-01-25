Library

Lamonte has received his business license and was given a Visa gift card to buy business cards for his new company, Vegan and More.

 DC Public Libray/Special

The Douglas County Public Library has partnered with TurboMerce to present a Business Fundamentals course for its patrons.

The class started in September of last year and will be reinstated, bi-weekly, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

