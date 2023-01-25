The Douglas County Public Library has partnered with TurboMerce to present a Business Fundamentals course for its patrons.
The class started in September of last year and will be reinstated, bi-weekly, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.
In past sessions, attendees have learned how to start their business, how to fund and market their business, what a nonprofit is, how to file their taxes, and how to trademark their business.
Attendees will be given one-on-one assistance in getting their business licenses.
Lamonte, pictured here, has received his business license and was given a Visa gift card to buy business cards for his new company, Vegan and More.
Cassaundra Burkes, the facilitator of the course had this to say about the project: “We are dedicated to providing resources and business licenses to our community in an effort to promote small business ownership and to support the economic growth of Douglas County residents.”
Anyone interested in attending the class needs no previous experience or knowledge. Please reach out to the library at 770-920-7125 or email info.douglas@wgrls.org with any questions.
