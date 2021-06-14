Douglas County Optimist Club plus the Rare Pearls equal shoeboxes

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
This may seem like an unlikely equation but on May 25 the Douglas County Optimist Club engaged in just that.
As part of its annual shoebox donation project to children in Adoptive and Foster Care in Douglas County, DCOC presented 107 essentials-filled shoeboxes of which 100 of those were supplied by Douglas County’s own Rare Pearls organization.
During the presentation President Connors commented,”We are very grateful for the opportunity to support our children in this way. We aim to provide a few needed personal care items for each child (such as socks, soap, face cloths, deodorant, toothbrushes, holders and paste, tissue, comb/brush, feminine hygiene products, masks, etc.) and promote hope and optimism by including an uplifting message of encouragement from our hearts to theirs.”
The Rare Pearls Mentoring and Leadership Program, Inc. founder and President Judyth McClendon-Redmond selected DCOC’s shoebox project to be the recipient of their goodwill. The Rare Pearls is a local non-profit currently in its sixth year which has as its primary mission the enhancement of young women’s learning, growing and contributing opportunities to reach their fullest potential.
This donation from the Rare Pearls was pledged to DCOC last year which allowed DCOC to expand its program content and commitment in other areas. DCOC increased its monetary and gift card Christmas and Thanksgiving gifting to the County’s children in Adoptive and Foster Care and Douglas County Operation Christmas. It also expanded its project support to its “adopted” school New Manchester Elementary. Although the Rare Pearls’ president could not be present for the presentation the club was represented by Sharon Robinson, club Vice President and her daughter and Rare Pearl, Hi’C’onna.
Also present were members of DCOC pictured below and representing the Douglas County Department of Family and Children Services was Director DeDe Artis ; Millicent Houston, Permanency Administrator, Douglas County DFCS Foster Care Program ; from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Foster and Adoptive Care Association was Migdalia Roman-Ortiz, Douglas County Family Treatment Court Case Manager.
DCOC has not yet returned to its regular in person meetings but expects to do so soon. Meanwhile DCOC meets via teleconference every third Thursday. Persons interested in joining should contact President Diane Connors to leave a message at 770-947-1975. The Rare Pearls can be followed on Facebook @rarepearlsmentoringandleadership where more information is available about this organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.