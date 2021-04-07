SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Boundary Waters Aquatic Center swimming pools are now available.
The facility consists of two separate pools, which are both available for daily swim. The first pool is the competition pool and the second is the instructional pool.
Daily swim requires a maximum of one hour per session. Boundary Waters also hosts programs like Parents Night Out, Aqua Zumba, Special Needs Sea Dragons, Sidewalk Chalk Competition, and swim classes beginning over the summer. And the facility is home of the Douglas County Stingrays, which is a competitive swim team that swims year round.
Boundary Waters Park conducts baseball and softball associations at the fields outside the facility. Registrations for the Spring season are late, but Fall registrations will begin July 2021.
Other parks that host baseball and softball are Bill Arp, Lithia Springs, Post Road, Winston, Deer Lick, and Fairplay.
Deer Lick Park will be hosting several programs from summer camps to virtual bingo.
Adult kickball kicked-off registration March 1 and ended April 3. The league was first introduced in 2008 and has been growing since. The league consists of beginners, intermediate, and skilled players. Returning teams love the camaraderie amongst one another. The season is from April 13-June 30 with 8-12 teams. The cost is $20.
Youth basketball training camp is available to all boys and girls from ages 5-17 years. Campers are grouped by age and ability. Campers will work in small groups to develop individual and team fundamental skills, play in camp competition, and compete in games. The cost is $75.
Deer Lick Park is also introducing the new pickle ball courts located at the renovated tennis courts.
For further information, contact Abigale Coplen at 678-449-3974 or Joseph Cole at 404-734-6974.
