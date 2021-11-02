Representatives from five area museums met Oct. 26 to discuss “common goals” and share ideas on engaging their communities.
The “Museum Pow Wow” was hosted by the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Communities that promote tourism focused on Historic Preservation enjoy a far greater return on investment, according to local historian Joe Phillips.
People who visit a community out of an interest in its history and historic preservation spend seven times as much as casual tourist, Phillips said. This is realized from local sales and great tax revenue.
Attending the Pow Wow were Sydney Holmes of the Southeastern Quilt and textile Museum in Carrollton; Claire Nix of the Newnan/Coweta Historical Society; Liz Malone of the William Root House Museum in Marietta; Roger Smith of the Old Campbell County Historical Society and Museum; staff and board members of the Douglas County Tourism and History Commission.
