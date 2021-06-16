ATLANTA — During the Atlanta Stake Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 6, 2021, David Miller, a Douglas County resident, was sustained to serve as second counselor in the Atlanta Stake Presidency serving alongside Stake President Peter Bennion and President (1st Counselor) Adam Boswell. Elder Vern P. Stanfill, North America Southeast Area President, presided at the Atlanta Stake Conference and was assisted by local Church leader Elder Quinn S. Millington, Area Seventy.
For over the last nine years, the Atlanta Stake was under the direction of Stake President Jermaine Sullivan, President Art Sandridge (1st Counselor), and President Harold Carlson (2nd Counselor). The stake presidency typically serves for approximately seven to nine years.
“The Lord has always generously blessed my family and me,” said Miller. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Jesus Christ in any capacity I can.”
Miller and his wife Candice, reside in Douglas County with their six children. As a Sr. Manager of Analysis at Georgia-Pacific he grew up in San Clemente, California, served a two-year full-time Church mission in Paris, France. He will continue to serve as the Bishop of the Douglasville Ward until a new bishop is called to serve in that capacity shortly.
Stake President Bennion is an attorney with Ross & Pines and Adam Boswell is a Structural Engineer with STRUCTURE Engineering Collaborative.
A “stake” in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a group of local Church congregations. A stake generally consists of about 3,000 to 5,000 members in five to twelve congregations. There are eight congregations (referred to as “wards”) in the Atlanta Stake which includes the Douglasville Ward.
— Special to the Sentinel
