The Douglas County Office of Constituent Services will conduct a Citizen Experience Survey to understand citizens' needs better and provide the best possible service.
“It is with passion I am proud to serve our citizens and visitors to Douglas County by always being courteous, respectful and to actively listen with empathy,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “I want to encourage everyone to fill out a survey because it will only make us better as a government and operate even more efficiently to serve Douglas County citizens and visitors.”
The surveys will be available at several locations, including all Senior Services centers, all libraries, Connect Douglas, Juvenile Programs, the Douglas County Courthouse, and the County's website and social media platforms. Flyers with a QR Code and hard copies of the survey will be placed at the locations. Citizens can access the survey by scanning a QR Code or completing a hard copy.
“We take our citizens feedback very seriously and we want them to show them that their voices matter,” Wendy Caudle, constituent services specialist, said. “That’s why we are so excited about this survey. It gives the county an opportunity to make the improvements the citizens want most.”
This survey aims to assist the county in its ongoing effort to identify and respond to resident concerns while also assessing citizen satisfaction with the delivery of primary county services, helping determine priorities for the community, and measuring strategic performance.
The survey was made public on Aug. 1, 2022, and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.
