The Douglas County Office of Constituent Services will conduct a Citizen Experience Survey to understand citizens' needs better and provide the best possible service.

“It is with passion I am proud to serve our citizens and visitors to Douglas County by always being courteous, respectful and to actively listen with empathy,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “I want to encourage everyone to fill out a survey because it will only make us better as a government and operate even more efficiently to serve Douglas County citizens and visitors.”

