A Douglas County student has been selected to Delta Community Credit Union’s High School Apprentice Program.
Dana Edwards, a senior at Chapel Hill High School, is among 21 students selected to work as part-time tellers at one of the credit union’s 29 metro Atlanta branches during the 2023-2024 school year.
Edwards, whose mother also works for Delta Community as a retail engagement specialist, is assigned to Delta Community’s Douglasville branch.
Since launching in 2006 through the state’s work-based learning program, Delta Community’s high school apprenticeship serves as a pipeline to bring bright high school students to the credit union to support its branches, while providing each student a valuable real-world job experience.
This year’s apprentice class marks a milestone in the program, with more than 200 students now having participated in the work-based learning initiative. Within the financial industry, Delta Community is one of the top employers of students through Georgia’s work-based learning program.
Below is the list of this year’s high school apprentices:
• Lincoln Murph, senior at Decatur High School
• Samuel Wodergiorgis, senior at Decatur High School
• Brandon Ruiz-Amador, senior at Collins Hill High School
• Charleen Yazo, senior at Peachtree Ridge High School
• Esther Tadigiri, senior at South Forsyth High School
• Fizza Gallani, junior at Brookwood High School
• Vani Patel, senior at North Gwinnett High School
• Aanchal Jaiswal, senior at Denmark High School
• Yesha Gandhi, senior at West Forsyth High School
• Jada-Marie Dada, senior at Etowah High School
• Eshika Parchuri, senior at Denmark High School
• Lourdes Ramirez, senior at Osborne High School
• Dana Edwards, senior at Chapel Hill High School
• Alaric Boban, senior at East Coweta High School
• Maddie Lowry, senior at East Coweta High School
• Lena Scales, junior at Hapeville Charter Career Academy
• Zahra Farhart, senior at Fayette High School
• Morgan Lilley, senior at Stars Mill High School
• Kyla Brown, senior at Fayette High School
• Santavia George, senior at Eagles Landing High School
• Redmond Cross, senior at Ola High School
