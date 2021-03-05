Twenty-one middle school and high school students from Carroll and Douglas counties recently competed in the 22nd annual West Georgia Regional Science and Engineering Fair (WGRSEF). This year’s fair was unlike the program’s first 21 iterations, as it was hosted virtually.
“Students have been working on science or engineering projects for many months,” said Dr. Sharmistha Basu-Dutt, associate dean of the College of Arts, Culture, and Scientific Inquiry (CACSI), professor of chemistry and the director of WGRSEF. “This fair provides
an opportunity for them to present their work to the scientific community and
have it judged for planning, execution, presentation and creativity.”
Basu-Dutt, along with the steering team, pivoted to
convert the event to virtual
this year, and even though
the social aspect of the fair
was missing this year, students were able to engage with the judges and faculty during
their presentations.
Students submitted their competition materials online and presented an exhibit and a summary video. They also had the option to submit a video presentation, a research paper or a lab notebook excerpt. The competition management software hosted 10-minute interviews between judges and students.
Professors from CACSI and the College of Education, educators from Carroll County Board of Education, and engineers from Southwire were all judges for this year’s fair.
This year’s projects ran the gamut in terms of creativity, with such exhibits as “Best Homemade Buttermilk,” “Cat Bed Experiment” and “Yeast on Cellular Respiration.” Six students won first place in the junior division, with eight winning first in the senior division.
Rebecca Scarbrough, an 11th-grader at Lithia Springs High School who earned Best in Show for the senior division, presented research on the arrangement of solar panels.
“I feel very happy and blessed to have won,” Scarbrough
said. “My goal with this project was to find affordable ways to generate clean energy that
will not harm the environment, and I’m thankful to have this opportunity to compete and raise awareness about my
topic.”
Camille Scott, a seventh-grader at Chapel Hill Middle School in Douglasville, won Best in Show for the junior division. Her project, titled “Microplastic Madness,” focused on raising awareness to the issue of microplastics and microfibers in freshwater sources.
“I am just beyond excited,” Scott said shortly after her win. “I can’t wait to represent Chapel Hill Middle School and Douglas County at the state level. I’m glad to know that my project and research are making a difference.”
Top projects will move on to compete at the state level in March at the Georgia Science and Engineering Fair (GSEF), where top scorers will have a chance to participate in the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).
The following winners from Douglas County at the WGRSEF will be attending the state science and engineering fair held at the University of Georgia on March 26-28, 2020.
• Christopher Leonard, Chapel Hill Middle School: “Sleep Walk”
• Chase Curtis and Samuel White, Chapel Hill Middle School: “Feeding Fuzzy”
• David Luke Sorg, Fairplay Middle School: “The Reminder”
• Abigail Arnold and Caroline DePriest, Mason Creek Middle School: “Disinfectant Wars: Return of the Germs”
• Larkin Anderson and Trinity Bryant, Mason Creek Middle School: “Techno Tasking”
• Camille Scott, Chapel Hill Middle School: “Smart Soil”
• Layla Watson, Mason Creek Middle School: “Greasy Hair Don’t Care”
• Brayden Moran, Chapel Hill Middle School: “Cool Mints”
• Susanna Rager, Fairplay Middle School: “It’s a Par-Tea!”
• Caylie Brennan, Turner Middle School: “Fresh Food for Folks”
• Wade McCants and Prince Tufon, Lithia Springs High School: “Automatic Pill Organizer”
• Lawren Chabad-Francis, Lithia Springs High School: “Drag it Out”
• Cassie Rich, Alexander High School: “The Effects of Caffeine on Locomotion and Reflexes of Cockroaches”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.