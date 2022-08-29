Algebra

This summer, many of Douglas County's seventh and eighth grade students had the opportunity to participate in a preparatory Algebra I course.

 DCSS/Special

The online program supported by 16 of our Douglas County High School Algebra teachers began on May 29 and continued throughout the summer months, ending on July 29.

