Douglas Mobile Waiters owners, Ronald and Tanya Byrd, and Chamber representatives celebrated their new business by holding a Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 2. Douglas Mobile Waiters is an all-in-one food-delivering platform that connects the community with local and independently owned chain restaurants via convenient delivery services. Some of the restaurants they serve include Applebees, Steak and Shake, and Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q, amongst others.
Douglas Mobile Waiters is a faith-based business that believes in supporting the community by providing excellent customer service and giving back through local charity organizations in the Douglasville. Part of their mission to give back includes donating a percentage of their proceeds to The Pantry in Douglasville. (The Pantry is a community food ministry that supplies a variety of shelf-stable foods at no charge to families in need).
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Ron and Tanya, “Congratulations on your new business. We are excited to celebrate you and we look forward to continuing to support Douglas Mobile Waiters as you serve our community with your kindness and generosity.”
For more information about Douglas Mobile Waiters Inc., contact them at 678-756-9603 or visit www.douglasmobilewaiters.com. Follow them on Facebook at Douglas Mobile Waiters.
