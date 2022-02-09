This year, New Manchester High School FAME Visual Arts students showcased their talents for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Sigma Omega Omega Chapter of Douglasville, GA. Through the sorority’s “Harlem Renaissance” exhibit, the talented young artists created paintings or mixed media works celebrating their study of the period’s artistry.
All Douglas County middle and high school art programs, including homeschooled students, were encouraged to participate in the contest and exhibit. The top three honors received cash prizes.
Art teachers Lindsey Lavin and Ashley Houlihan are participating in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. exhibit for the second time this year. They are excited that New Manchester High School students once again celebrated top honors.
New Manchester High FAME Visual Arts students won all of the top honors – with first place going to NMHS senior Mahogany Simmons, second place to NMHS senior Kamryn Bates, and third place to NMHS senior Kristyn Ramessar.
“We are so proud of our FAME Visual Artists and all of the work they put into the creation of their amazing pieces for this exhibit. We are grateful to The Arts! Committee for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc (Sigma Omega Omega Chapter) for allowing the students this wonderful opportunity to celebrate the significant contributions of African American artists as well as showcase their own personal talents,” says Ashley Houlihan, one of the NMHS FAME Visual Arts Instructors.
All Harlem Renaissance art entries were displayed at the Douglas County Public Library over the holidays. The winning Students received certificates and cash awards for their accomplishments.
