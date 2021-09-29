Douglasville Books — 35 years and counting

I dropped by my favorite bookstore, Douglasville Books, this week. Within minutes I found myself almost dozing off in my favorite chair before Teresa Rice, store owner, woke me up and informed me that on Oct. 1, Douglasville Books will officially be part of the Douglas County Community for 35 years. The store has been in multiple locations and stayed on Douglas Boulevard for about 20 years.
“In June of 2019 we moved to beautiful downtown Douglasville, said Teresa. “I was lucky to be able to purchase the store in 2016 when one of the original owners was ready to retire.”
When asked about plans for celebrating the store’s anniversary she said, “I had hoped to have a big Birthday Celebration this year since we were unable to have an Anniversary Celebration in June. However, Delta raised its ugly head and big plans had to be changed to smaller ones.”
On this coming Friday morning, Oct. 1, the previous owner and a long-time employee will be visiting the bookstore.
“We look forward to having Betty and Fran in the store,” shared Teresa although we will not be able to have a Birthday cake.”
On both Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, Douglasville Books will have a big sale.
“However, customers won’t be able to use credit if they choose the sale price and I will not be accepting trades on those days,” said Rice.
This would be a great time to stock up for the winter. All used books will be 35% off the usual price, plus there will be drawings for goody bags and gift certificates.
Now please be advised that if you plan to stop this Friday or Saturday, the seat on the right when you walk in is reserved for yours truly.
