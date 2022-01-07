The City of Douglasville Parks & Recreation Department has joined forces with GGLeagues, an online Esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in community activity from home.
Esports is a rapidly growing competition venue around the world. While the city is not going worldwide, it is going statewide by participating in the Georgia Esports Rec League through GGLeagues.
“We are excited to be offering this great new opportunity to the area. Not only will the esports experience provide players with a safe alternative to getting together in person. It also provides a great opportunity to compete in an environment for those that may not be able to or choose not to play in traditional sports”, said Douglasville Parks & Recreation Director Chris Bass.
“GGLeagues is excited to be partnering with Douglasville to bring esports to their community. Esports continues to grow and it's communities like Douglasville who are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers. We are thrilled to be empowering our partners to provide fun, safe esports competitions for players of all skills and ages,” said Erich Bao, CEO of GGLeagues.
Winter 2022 Season Leagues (January through March)
Games being offered include Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth division (ages 8-12), teen division (ages 13-18), adult division (ages 18+). The season starts the week of January 24th with games being played on varying days depending on the game title. Players will participate from their own homes and by purchasing a GGLeagues Winter esports pass for $40, can compete in as many different games as they would like. The registration deadline for the winter season is Jan. 17.
Throughout 2022 GGLeagues will be offering esports leagues, educational events, free gaming events, and more in our community. Leagues will be run online through GGLeagues and will consist of an eight-week season. Games will be at the same time and day each week with a flexible rescheduling policy. At the end of the season, players will participate in a two-week playoff and championship event to crown the champion.
All games will be played within Georgia. All players need to register through DouglasvilleGA.gov/esports and the winner of the league will be crowned the Douglasville Champion. Winners will receive a GGLeagues champion shirt and medal.
To play, you must have a console/computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the ability to play live. All games are monitored by GGLeagues and players are held to a code of conduct to maintain a fun and safe gaming atmosphere.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ggleagues.com/page/esports-passes
GGLeagues Parents Page: https://www.ggleagues.com/parents
