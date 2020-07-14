special to the sentinel
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County is taking part in an art swap between neighboring towns.
Douglas County Art Guild is swapping locations with the Carrollton Art Guild to present their work. Carrollton’s Art Guild will display work at the Cultural Arts Center of Douglasville/Douglas County. The Art Swap will be on display July 16 to Aug. 27.
On July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., an opening reception will be hosted by Douglas County Rotary Club at 8652 Campbellton St. to view and celebrate the Carrollton artists. Please RSVP with the center if you plan on attending the opening reception.
On July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., the local community is asked to support the Douglas County Art Guild members at the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center for the exhibit reception at 251 Alabama St. in Carrollton. Though a town apart, the CAC invites citizens to experience how much talent can be multiplied when combined efforts are shared between communities.
In addition, take a peek into the CAC’s community room to view their 6x6 Tiny Fundraiser gallery. Each art piece is only $20 and proceeds support the CAC events and family programming.
Thursdays throughout the exhibit will consist of a different fun theme with door prizes and activities. Please RSVP for one or all of the receptions you would like to attend and mark your calendars:
• July 16: DC Rotary Club, Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
• July 23: Art Swap featuring DC Art Guild at the Carrollton Arts Center
• July 30: DC Art Guild, “Ice Cream Party”
• Aug. 6: Sweetwater Camera Club, “Summer Popsicles”
• Aug. 13: C.A.S.T., “Tea Party”
• Aug. 20: CAC board of Directors, “Fiesta de Arte!”
The CAC opening reception host, the Rotary Club, is a community club aspiring to serve a lifestyle of excellence, and whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. Special gallery tours are also available by appointment.
The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
