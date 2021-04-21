SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The City of Douglasville will be celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, May 2-8, 2021. NTTW will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme “Power of Travel”.
Observed annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.”
“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in America’s broader economic recovery,” said Dow.
Douglasville is saluting the power of travel with a week of activities. These activities include a Scavenger Hunt, Travel Rally, Frontline Hospitality Training and much more/
“Despite the hardships of the last year, Douglasville is ready and eager to welcome back visitors and help drive your community’s recovery efforts,” explained City of Douglasville Tourism Program Manager, Samantha Rosado. “National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to remind visitors and residents of the incredible contributions of the travel industry not just to our local economy and workforce, but to our community’s identity and culture.”
National Travel and Tourism Week takes place May 2-8. Follow @VisitDouglasville on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more information on National Travel and Tourism week activities. For more information on Travel and Tourism Week, visit www.VisitDouglasville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.