Douglasville is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, March 31, when locally owned and operated Douglasville Crumbl Cookies, located at 2856 Chapel Hill Rd., opens its doors.
Store owners, Donny and Tabitha Wilson, say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. — 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. — 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Aside from satisfying your sweet tooth, the store is also providing more than 65 career opportunities to Douglasville locals.
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275-plus weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include internet favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, Galaxy Brownie, and many more.
The weekly flavor drops will be announced Sundays at 6 p.m. MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts.
Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening.
Starting Wednesday, April 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at Crumbl.com. Download the award-winning app to start collecting Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies today.
ABOUT THE OWNERS
It was love at first bite for Crumbl store owners Donny and Tabitha Wilson. “We moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019 with our five children. As soon-to-be empty nesters, we were looking for a new adventure when we stumbled upon Crumbl. One bite into the Galaxy Brownie Cookie and we were hooked! We felt Crumbl was a perfect fit for our family and our neighborhood. We are thrilled about the opportunity to bring Crumbl to our community, and provide a space to continue creating meaningful moments with our friends and family.”, states the Wilsons.
The Wilsons have spent months perfecting the Douglasville location to provide an irresistible experience for customers. “As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors!”, states the duo. Together with their crew, they are thrilled to finally open their doors to bring the people of Douglasville together over a box of the best cookies in the world.
