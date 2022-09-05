The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Parks Reunion Tour on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Hunter Park. Anyone interested in attending the tour can register by visiting the CVB events tab on www.visitdouglasville.com.
Admission is free and attendees can register at the event or online. Attendees who pre-register will be entered to win door prizes!
Whether you’re looking to reunite with family, friends, or former classmates, this free workshop is your one stop shop for planning the event and the Douglasville CVB is here to help you throughout the planning process.
While the Douglasville CVB has hosted the reunion workshop for many years, this will be the first year to include a Parks Reunion Tour. The tour will take you to a few of Douglasville’s beautiful parks as well as the Douglasville Conference Center. The event will wrap up with a brief presentation highlighting free services and resources available from the CVB and information on local suppliers. Lunch will be provided.
The Parks Reunion Tour showcases how the Douglasville CVB can help make your next reunion in Douglasville the best one yet!
