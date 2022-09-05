The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host a Parks Reunion Tour on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. at Hunter Park. Anyone interested in attending the tour can register by visiting the CVB events tab on www.visitdouglasville.com.

Admission is free and attendees can register at the event or online. Attendees who pre-register will be entered to win door prizes!

Trending Videos