John Penn, Douglasville Parks and Recreation athletic program manager,
has been named to the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA)’s list of 30 under 30 Young Professionals for 2022.
This recognition program is a joint effort by NRPA and its Young Professional Network to recognize 30 of the top young professionals whose work and contributions
have made a lasting difference in their communities. More than
100 nominations were received, forming a diverse group of nominees from
27 different states. The scoring committee evaluated the nominations on the following criteria:
• Impact on the agency’s community and service population
• Contributions to the professional development of the field of parks and recreation
• Innovative
ideas, programs, or research in the field of parks and recreation.
“Since joining Douglasville Parks and Recreation
John has gone above and beyond to ensure the
quality of excellence throughout our department,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Bass.
“John is a true champion
for parks, and we are
proud to have him on our team.”
John’s profile from Parks and Recreation Magazine is featured below:
John Penn, 27
• Athletic Program Manager, City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation (GA)
As the athletic program manager for the City of Douglasville, Georgia, John Penn strives toward offering more inclusive and equitable programs to the community. He’s handled individual athletic breakout camps, such as basketball, to help promote the city’s inaugural youth basketball season this winter; youth volleyball to encourage youth girls’ participation in sports that Penn knew the city lacked; and all-sport camps for different age groups to introduce youth to untraditional sports, such as badminton and pickleball. He believes in identifying the needs of the community and mapping out innovative avenues to ensure equitable programs and community awareness.
