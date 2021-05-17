Douglasville featured in 2021 Explore Georgia travel guide

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced recently that it is featured in the 2021 Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide. Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), recently released the new guide to increase visitation and support tourism recovery in the state. Douglasville is included on page 71.
In time for summer travel planning, the 2021 Explore Georgia Official Travel Guide includes trip ideas for exploration throughout Georgia. Designed by Blue Sky Agency in Atlanta, the guide’s cover features a call to action: EXPLORE.
Within each letter, a photo — taken by actual Georgia travelers — provides a glimpse of the state’s most beloved, inspiring, and unexpected destinations. The 2021 Explore Georgia Official Travel Guide is produced in partnership with Atlanta Magazine Custom Media. The guide’s modern, clean design uses the colors within the imagery to offer an engaging visual experience and highlight the wide range of travel experiences across Georgia.
“Georgia’s ‘open for business approach and success with vaccinations has given the travel industry the license to operate, meeting a steady increase in demand as travelers convert a year’s worth of pent-up demand into solid travel plans,” said Mark Jaronski, deputy commissioner of tourism at GDEcD. “The 2021 Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide will help us capture this demand and ensure that we provide inspiration and travel planning tools to begin welcoming visitors back to Georgia.”
Explore Georgia promotes the guide via ExploreGeorgia.org, as well as its monthly consumer e-newsletter, social media channels, at each of the nine state-run Visitor Information Centers, and various paid and earned media opportunities. The guide’s editorial content was informed by listening to visitors, input from state tourism partners, leveraging data from the state’s travel website ExploreGeorgia.org, social media performance, and traveler sentiment research.
The 2021 Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide is available for free and can be found at the Douglasville Welcome Center, 12385 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Douglasville, GA 30134.
About Explore Georgia
Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, is the state’s official destination marketing organization. Through its home office in Atlanta, nine visitor information centers, and a network of representatives across the globe, Explore Georgia inspires travel to and within the state. The division works to advance Georgia’s $68.96 billion tourism industry that supports more than 484,000 jobs.
Learn more at www.ExploreGeorgia.org.
