Douglasville First UMC will be hosting an Evensong for All Saints on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held in their sanctuary at 6167 Prestley Mill Road. It is free and open to the public.
Choral Evensong is a service of sung evening prayer. As day settles into night, the Chancel Choir settles worshippers into a peaceful place of rest and contemplation.
The text of the service is drawn almost entirely from the Bible. Its main purpose is to proclaim the wonderful works of God in human history, and in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Sung psalms, canticles, and hymns are interwoven with readings from the Old and New Testaments and the recitation of the Apostles’ Creed and Lord’s Prayer. Evensong remains a sacred tradition practiced in cathedrals and religious communities around the world.
Evensong begins with prelude music featured by Violinst Cale Brandon and Douglasville FUMC’s Organist-Choirmaster Wayne Gilreath. They will perform works by Rheinberger, Mozart, Brahms, Pärt, Ravel and Biery.
