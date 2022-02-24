Douglasville First United Methodist Church is inviting the community to four free musical recitals as a part of the Lenten Concert Series at 6 p.m. in the church’s Sanctuary.
• Soprano Dr. Dawn Neely will perform on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. during the Ash Wednesday service.
• Pianist Portia Shuler Hawkins will perform on Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
• Trumpeter C. Brad Whitfield, M.M. will perform on Sunday, March 13 at 6 p.m.
• Organist Dr. Nicole Marane will perform Sunday, March 20 at 6 p.m.
Soprano and Director Dr. Dawn Neely is Associate Professor of Voice and Director of Opera Workshop at the University of West Georgia (UWG). Dr. Neely received her Doctorate of Musical Arts from the University of Alabama. Dr. Neely has sung in opera and oratorio throughout the United States. Dr. Neely has performed solo and chamber recitals at numerous universities and conferences. Her most recent directing credentials at UWG include Speed Dating Tonight, Die Fledermaus, An Embarrassing Position, and The Marriage of Figaro. She is a director and acting teacher with the Druid City Opera Workshop. Dr. Neely has also directed with the Harrower Opera Workshop and was an Assistant Director with the Pittsburgh Festival Opera in 2015. Dawn Neely’s research on body awareness/alignment methods as been published in the Journal of Singing. Dr. Neely currently serves as the Vice President of Regions for the National Opera Association.
Portia Shuler Hawkins, a native of South Carolina, holds degrees from Fisk University and Yale University School of Music. While at Yale, she was awarded the George Wellington Miles Award for Outstanding Piano Performance. Her private piano instructors include: Francis Whang, Ward Davenny, Virginia Hutchings, Betty Nolting and Pulitzer Prize Winner, George Walker.
Hawkins has taught at several east colleges and universities including Spelman College, Agnes Scott College, and Emory University. Her CD, “African-American Sampler” has been heard on several Public Broadcasting Radio Stations across the country. She performed Florence Price’s Fantasie Negre on NPR’s“Performance Today” in 1996. Her recent solo and collaborative performances include: Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Spivey Hall, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and All Saints Episcopal Church.
Presently she teaches privately, presents lecture recitals on piano music of African-American composers, and frequently adjudicates for Georgia Music Teachers Association, National Federation of Music Clubs, Mu Phi Epsilon and the National Association of Negro Musicians. On November 6, 2020, Hawkins was selected as “Teacher of the Year” by Georgia Music Teachers Association.
Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, trumpeter C. Brad Whitfield is in demand as a performer as well as an educator. As an orchestral musician, he has performed as principal trumpet with the Palm Beach Opera Orchestra, the Miami Symphony, Ballet Florida, the Treasure Coast Opera Orchestra, and the Atlantic Classical Orchestra. He has also appeared in concert with the Florida Philharmonic, Virginia Symphony, Charleston Symphony, Key West Symphony, Florida Symphonic Pops, Miami City Ballet, Southwest Florida Symphony, and the New World Symphony.
Mr. Whitfield is the first trumpeter to graduate from the Harid Conservatory, he received his M.M. from the University of Miami (FL), and has completed coursework for the D.M.A. at the University of Georgia. In September of 2008, Mr. Whitfield joined the U.S. Army as a 42R-9B and served as a member of the U.S. Army TRADOC Band at both Fort Monroe and Fort Eustis, Virginia until ending his term of service honorably in 2012. Mr. Whitfield has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal, and is also a recipient of the Adjutant General's Medal of Excellence.
Australian Organist, Dr. Nicole Marane, currently resides in Atlanta, where she is the Director of Music at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. She is also the American Guild of Organists National Councillor for Conventions
In 2010 Nicole graduated with her Doctorate of Musical Arts (Performance and Literature – Organ) from the Eastman School of Music, where she was a student of renowned organist, Professor David Higgs. Nicole completed her Master of Music Degree at Eastman in 2003 and held graduate assistantships in both the Harpsichord and Sacred Music programs. She served as David Higgs’ Teaching Assistant and was a recipient of a Graduate Teaching Assistant Prize for excellence in teaching. Nicole earned her undergraduate degree with First Class Honors at Australian National University in 1999.
An accomplished performer, Nicole has performed and presented solo organ recitals throughout the world including at prestigious venues such as St. Paul's Cathedral (London), St. Giles' Cathedral (Edinburgh), Grace Cathedral (San Francisco), St. James Cathedral (Toronto), St Thomas Church Fifth Avenue (New York City), Sydney Town Hall and Melbourne Town Hall (Australia).
Douglasville First United Methodist Church is located at 6167 Prestley Mill Rd. across the street from Wellstar Douglas Hospital. For more details, visit douglasvillefumc.org or call 770-942-3146.
