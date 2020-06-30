SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The winners of the 26th Annual Communicator Awards were recently announced by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).
With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.
The City of Douglasville was honored with the competition’s highest honor, the Award of Excellence, in the Podcasts: Series — Government category for its Douglasville Impact Podcast. Other winners who received the Award of Excellence in podcasting include Cornell University Alumni Affairs & Development, ESPN Films, Morgan Stanley, Scholastic, and the Southern Company.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our community relations department,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “They do a lot of ‘behind the scenes’ work to put the professional face on the city that our citizens expect. That includes constantly searching for new and innovative ways to communicate information to our residents and businesses. I’m excited to see them recognized for the quality work they do.”
“We are extremely proud to recognize the work received in the 26th Annual Communicator Awards. This class of entries embodies the best of the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry,” said Eva McCloskey, managing director of the AIVA.
She added, “On behalf of the Academy, I’d like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity.”
To listen and/or view episodes of Douglasville Impact, visit the City of Douglasville YouTube page at www.MyCitiTV.com or your favorite podcast provider.
