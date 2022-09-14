The City of Douglasville received an award earlier this month for its ‘Douglasville Jr.’ video series.
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) held its National Conference in Portland, Oregon, from Sept. 7-9.
The Savvy Awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference, recognize outstanding achievements in communications, marketing, and community engagement efforts from local government agencies all over the nation.
For the 2022 awards over 640 entries in 39 categories were received. The City of Douglasville was honored with the top award in the category of education/training video for its “Douglasville Jr.” video series. The “Douglasville Jr.” series was released during Georgia Cities Week in April.
The program aims to inform elementary-aged kids on the function of local governments and consists of short videos focused on different city departments. Each video is hosted by “Ms. Emily” Hardaway, community outreach coordinator for the city, and her puppet friend “Freddy,” who help answer questions from areas school kids about how their government works.
The City of Douglasville partnered with the Douglas County School System to ensure the series content was consistent with the elementary curriculum on local governments. This then allowed the school system to utilize the videos in class as part of their studies on city governments.
“Every year the city typically hosts second graders from all over the community who come to City Hall on a field trip as part of their local government studies,” explained Jason Post, Douglasville’s community relations director. “With COVID-19 those field trips have been canceled for the past couple of years. We wanted to find a way to still be able to connect with those second graders and help them relate what they are studying in class about city government to what we actually do here in Douglasville.”
In addition to the second-grade students who were able to utilize the videos in class, the program also engaged with 3rd-5th grade students by inviting the elementary school news/media teams to conduct the department interviews used in the series.
Another season of Douglasville Jr. has been confirmed for 2023 which will expand the show’s reach to more schools, more students, and introduce more departments from our local governments. All “Douglasville Jr.” season one videos can be found on the City of Douglasville’s YouTube Channel: MyCITITV.com
For more information on the City of Douglasville, please visit: www.douglasvillega.gov. For more information on 3CMA and the Savvy Awards, please visit: www.3cma.org.
