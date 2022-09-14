Savvy

Douglasville Community Outreach Coordinator Emily Hardaway and her puppet friend “Freddy” are featured in the “Douglasville Jr.’” video series.

 City of Douglasville/Special

The City of Douglasville received an award earlier this month for its ‘Douglasville Jr.’ video series.

The City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) held its National Conference in Portland, Oregon, from Sept. 7-9.

Trending Videos