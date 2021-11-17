Most would say that Bertie Enterkin Lee had good genes.
Her grandmother, Martha Gable Miles, lived until age 92 and made the front page of the Douglas County Sentinel when she died in 1952.
Her younger sister, Martha Elizabeth Cole, died last year at age 97. Their mom, Flossie Ethel Miles Enterkin, died in 1965 at age 79.
Bertie topped them all, living to age 101. The Douglasville native died Nov. 11, 2021. She was born Jan. 14, 1920.
Bertie’s cousin, Deana Garner, said Bertie and her sister Martha Elizabeth shared a room at Douglasville Nursing and Rehab for many years.
Bertie married James Lewis Lee, and they had one daughter, Billie Joyce Lee, who died in 2015 at age 69. Billie retired from the Lithia Springs Public Library and dedicated her life to taking care of her parents and aunt, according to her obituary.
Donna Cargle recalled working with Bertie at McConnell’s 5 & 10 store in the 1960s in comments on Bertie’s obituary on the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven website.
Cargle remembered Bertie as “friendly, jovial and a good influencer on a teenager.” Cargle said that Bertie’s husband was a taxi driver and he picked her up every day when she was a first-grader at Douglasville Elementary School in 1956.
Garner recalled having a great Miles family reunion with Bertie in 2018.
A small graveside service was held Tuesday for Bertie.
