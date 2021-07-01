Douglasville native Smith serving on Navy destroyer

Seaman Ishmael Smith, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, stands lookout watch on the port bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), June 14, 2021. O’Kane is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

 Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasen Moreno-Garcia