The City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a “Recreation Vacation” event on Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Hunter Park.
Recreation Vacation is a free event for citizens wanting to learn and participate in recreational activities from all over the world. Participants are asked to bring the following items to benefit the Dreams Come True International Foundation:
• Canned Goods
• Soap Bars
• Toothbrushes
• Toothpaste
• Deodorant
• Clothing items (for women and children)
Please join the Parks and Recreation Department as they travel the world and recognize diversity in the city.
For nformation about the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, please visit douglasvilleparks.com.
