Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson is joining more than 60 other mayors in a nationwide initiative to reduce heart disease and stroke, the nation’s number one killer, by encouraging residents to get up and get moving.
Move with the Mayor™ is an initiative of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. Mayors use this program to encourage residents to protect and improve their health and to make their communities more active and accessible.
This year, Move with the Mayor™ is partaking in the Fit City Challenge, thanks to the partnership with SparkAmerica and PeopleOne. Partnering cities will have access to the SparkAmerica platform that helps cities encourage individual achievement while driving participation in friendly competition.
The challenge runs from Sept. 1-Oct. 15. To learn how to sign up and connect your activity tracking device to SparkAmerica, please visit www.douglasvillega.gov/movewiththemayor. Individuals, companies, families, and others are all able to register. Citizens can pick their favorite physical activity — whether it’s walking, biking, swimming, gardening, basketball, etc. and track the minutes every day in the app.
“Being physically active can have numerous benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “Still, I know it can be hard to fit physical activity into our daily routines. That’s why I’m encouraging all citizens to participate in the Fall Fit City Challenge to get out and get moving, showing that we as a community are a leader in health.”
Tracking the activities can help Douglasville with the Fit City Challenge, so the city urges you to make sure you are tracking your physical activity through Oct. 15.
ABOUTThe National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention brings together the most dynamic and diverse organizations in cardiovascular health, providing a forum and outlet for organizations to amplify their voices. Our members currently represent more than 90 national and international organizations from the public and private healthcare organizations, as well as faith, advocacy, academic, and policy settings. The National Forum is an independent non-profit, 501©(3), voluntary health organization. To learn more, visit www.nationalforum.org.
