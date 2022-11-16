For the first time, the City of Douglasville Tree Board has won an award for their Douglas County High School Canopy Restoration project.
The Tree Board was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk Hotel in Rome, Ga.,where they received a limited-edition print of the Rome September Elm by late artist, Barry Nehr.
The Douglasville Tree Board Advisory is responsible for directing attention to the planting, care, preservation, replanting, pruning, removal, and disposition of trees on all property owned by the city.
“We are so honored to receive the Georgia Tree Council’s Outstanding Community Grand Award for 2022 for the canopy restoration project at Douglas County High School”, said Chan Weeks, executive director of Keep Douglasville Beautiful. “The City of Douglasville Tree Board recognizes the importance of growing and promoting the health of our urban forests and the benefit it brings to Douglasville. We look forward to more tree planting projects that will improve the lives of our citizens and visitors.”
The Tree Board is made up of members appointed by Mayor and City Council and the board is further authorized and encouraged to recommend annually the establishment of Arbor Day, to recommend to city officials the day annually fixed for such celebration and to recognize the same with the appropriate planting of a tree on city owned property or such other action as may be deemed appropriate.
For the Douglas County High School Canopy Restoration project which took place in 2020, the Tree Board facilitated volunteers and students from Douglas County High School to plant over 60 trees of eight different varieties: Willow Oak, Crape Myrtle, Chinese Pistache, Service Berry, Shumard Oak, Bald Cypress, Savannah Holly, and Kousa Dogwood.
The award is being given by the Georgia Tree Council whose mission is to sustain Georgia’s green legacy by partnering with communities, organizations, and individuals such as the Douglasville Tree Board and to raise awareness towards improving Georgia’s community forests. Originally established as the Georgia Urban Forest Council in 1988, this organization has pioneered in their mission to address urban forestry issues within Georgia. The Georgia Tree Council gives their members and supporters opportunities to network with each other, gain leadership skills and address the challenges in various communities’ urban forests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.