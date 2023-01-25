The city of Douglasville was one of nine Georgia cities awarded the “Visionary City” Award from the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) on Sunday, Jan. 22.
The award was presented at the Georgia Cities United Summit hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. Douglasville won in the large city-population over 25,000 category.
This award honors cities that have created positive community change through effective civic engagement and collaboration.
Projects were judged on the basis that they demonstrated the following: civic engagement, inclusiveness and equity, collaboration, innovation, and long-term value to the community.
The project that was judged was the “Douglasville Jr.!” Program, a six-episode miniseries created by the Community Relations Department to help Douglas County elementary school students learn about local government.
Through collaboration with the Douglas County School System, groups of students interviewed different department directors at the city of Douglasville, which they shared with the “Ms. Emily” and “Freddy” characters. The “Douglasville Jr.!” episodes were shown in elementary school classrooms in Douglas County as part of Georgia Cities Week in April.
“Winning the ‘Visionary City’ Award from GMA shows that Douglasville employees are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our community,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “I am elated that our creativity has been awarded and that we were selected as one of nine cities throughout the state of Georgia to be recognized.”
To watch all six episodes of “Douglasville Jr.!” season 1, please visit www.mycititv.com.
