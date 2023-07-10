Over the past few months, members of the Excellence Christian Academy Beta Club have diligently prepared their entries for the National Beta Convention. In June, Douglasville resident Sarai Lokey had the opportunity to celebrate her hard work when she was announced as the Junior Beta National Leadership Ambassador, with her parents and little sister Kai by her side.
Lokey initially competed and won the role of Leadership Representative for the state of Georgia in October 2022. This victory at the state level granted her the chance to compete nationally. The National Convention, held in Louisville, KY, provided all students with the opportunity to showcase their skills. This summer, more than 5,000 Elementary Beta (grades 4-5), 8,000 Junior Beta (grades 6-8), and 7,900 Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students represented their schools.
