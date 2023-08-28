Fashion enthusiasts, mark your calendars.
The 2023 Downtown Douglasville Fashion Show is returning to town on Sunday, Sept. 17, and it promises to be an unforgettable event, according to a news release from the city.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 4:06 pm
This year’s fashion show is bigger and better than ever, featuring top fashion boutiques, vendors, live entertainment, and much more.
Attendees can expect to see the latest trends in fashion, including clothing, accessories, and cosmetics.
Showcasing the latest collections includes some of the downtown Douglasville boutiques as well as designers from neighboring communities.
The vendors will offer a wide range of unique products, including jewelry, handbags, footwear, and much more for women, men, and children.
Several other exciting events are happening downtown Sept. 15-19.
On Friday, Sept. 15, there will be a mixer taking place at Main Street Coworking located at 12349 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, there will be a pop-up event happening on O’Neal Plaza.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, there will be a fabulous fashion show that you will not want to miss.
If you are a foodie, be sure to check out the food truck event on Monday, Sept. 18 (wearing your best fashion.)
And for those looking to workout in style, there is a Training Tuesday event on Tuesday, Sept. 19, so put on your cutest workout gear and meet us there. Mark your calendars now so you do not miss out on any of these amazing events!
What sets this year’s fashion show apart from the rest is the weeklong experience attendees can look forward to partaking in, according to the city.
Attendees will be treated to a breathtaking performance by some of the most talented musicians and performers in the region. The event will also feature an overall fun and festive atmosphere as it has moved inside the Douglasville Conference Center.
“We are thrilled to bring the Downtown Douglasville Fashion Show back this year for a second time,” said Main Street Coordinator Ta’Shae Sterling. “We have carefully curated an exceptional lineup of fashion boutiques, vendors, and performers to ensure that this year’s event is unforgettable.”
The Downtown Douglasville Fashion Show is not just a celebration of fashion; it is also an opportunity to support the local community. All tickets are free to attend this event making it accessible to all in the community. Tickets can be obtained by visiting www.douglasvillega.gov.
