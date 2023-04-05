Cedric Alexander’s new job in Minneapolis, Minn., as the city’s first Commissioner of Community Safety came on the heels of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Occurring in 2020, both events changed the trajectory of policing as the country had come to know it and sparked negativity toward police, riots, protests, and cries to defund the police.
Alexander, in town to lead his fourth leadership training at the Douglasville Police Department April 4 and 5, facilitated discussion to a class of about 30 leaders who work in the police department, Douglasville Municipal Court, code enforcement and human resources.
Introduced by DPD Chief Gary Sparks, Alexander’s pedigree is impressive. He served as a deputy sheriff in his home state of Florida, director of public safety for DeKalb County (2013-2017), police chief and later deputy mayor of Rochester (N.Y.), federal security director of the Transportation Security Administration in Dallas-Fort Worth, and served on President Obama’s Task Force on 20th Century Policing.
Sparks met him at an International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP) a few years ago, he said.
The group participated in discussion on what leadership is, and Alexander had everyone write why they wanted to lead at this critical time. They also described the qualities of a good leader, discussed emerging leadership topics, recognizing potential in those whom they lead, and offered solutions to the problems the profession faces.
Considerable time was spent on how to manage employees of different age groups and determining how to motivate, inspire and keep them.
But the impact of the George Floyd murder on policing surfaced more than once during the day.
While the pandemic changed business practices in ways in which companies recruit and retain workers, the Floyd murder showed the nation how failed leadership can derail a profession of more than 700,000 men and women in law enforcement, Alexander said.
His disdain was palpable as he talked about former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin and his lack of leadership as the field training officer of the three officers who were ultimately charged and convicted in the case. Two of the officers were fresh out of training and simply did what they were told, he said.
“Derek Chauvin destroyed the lives of two police officers just as egregiously as him putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck,” Alexander said. “He cast a negative perception on over 700,000 police officers in the United States.”
He acknowledged that some would continue to ask why Floyd didn’t simply “put his hands behind his back as he was ordered to” and agreed that maybe Floyd should have. He added, however, that police officers are law enforcement and not executioners.
“Chauvin was a 20-year veteran on the force,” Alexander said. “One of the men – at the foot of George Floyd - who had not been out of training a solid week, asked Chauvin ‘should we turn him over?’”
Chauvin, whose foot rested on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes according to video recorded at the scene, replied ‘no,” Alexander said, adding that the young officer acted under the leadership of someone who failed him.
“If we turn our heads, we are completely complicit,” Alexander said. “If we see someone doing something wrong, we should pull them back.”
Admittedly, it will take time, but Alexander said it is imperative that law enforcement changes its culture.
Since coming to Minneapolis eight months ago, Alexander has implemented three objectives for all officers to observe and which have been placed in each precinct: be constitutional in the performance of their jobs every day; be legal in their actions; and be respectful to the people who they serve.
“If you do these three things, it will keep you out of trouble,” he said. “People are going to come after you as long as you have that uniform on.”
Sparks added that DPD operates on seven core values, which are posted throughout the building: rigorous obedience to the United States Constitution, the Georgia Constitution and State Laws, and the City of Douglasville ordinances; respect for the dignity of all those we are called to serve and protect; compassion in all situations; fairness to all citizens; uncompromising personal and professional integrity; accountability by accepting responsibility and the consequences for our actions and decisions; leadership, both personal and professional; and vigilance, both personal and professional.
“We manage, coach, motivate and inspire,” Sparks said. “If you go out and do everything right, you get a paycheck. If you go out and do something wrong, you are held accountable.”
