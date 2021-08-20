DPD holding Hollis Street Jamboree next Saturday

The Douglasville Police Department is having its annual Hollis St. Jamboree next Saturday, Aug. 28, from 1

to 6 p.m. The event

will be held at DPD’s

Community Outreach house located at 8304 Hollis St. Parking will be available on J.D. Simpson Avenue at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary. The police department will

have walk-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the house during the event. Vaccinations are limited to 75 for each event and the second shot will be administered Sept. 20. There will be lots of community information tables, balloon animals, a kids area, food, and more.

 DPD/Special