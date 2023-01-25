DPD

The Douglasville Police Department and Chief Gary Sparks were named as the “Phyllis Goodwin Award” Agency of the Year and “Robbie Hamrick Award” Member of the Year by the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The awards were given out at the Annual Winter Business Meeting and Training Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Augusta.

