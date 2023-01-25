The Douglasville Police Department and Chief Gary Sparks were named as the “Phyllis Goodwin Award” Agency of the Year and “Robbie Hamrick Award” Member of the Year by the Georgia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.
The awards were given out at the Annual Winter Business Meeting and Training Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Augusta.
Every year the chapter recognizes one member and one agency for outstanding involvement in the community.
The Douglasville Police Department and Chief Sparks were chosen for their active community engagement efforts, going above and beyond to help the profession shine, and specifically for the Youth Against Violence Program, which has been ongoing since 2008.
“We couldn’t have received Agency of the Year without our officers serving the community and being vital to our outreach programs,” said Sparks. “They are the ones that make these programs successful in order to receive these prestigious awards.”
The Chief was chosen as Member of the Year due to his passion and dedication to the community events and engagement initiatives of the police department and for making the police department one with the community.
“I am elated about our Police Department and especially Chief Sparks receiving these outstanding awards,” said Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “These acknowledgments show how dedicated our Police Department and our Chief are to public safety, community outreach, and engagement to promote unity and inclusion between law enforcement and the community. I am grateful for all that the Police Department and Dr. Sparks have done, and continue to do for our citizens every day. We are one with the Community.”
The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a nonprofit, international organization of 16,000+ senior law enforcement professionals dedicated to providing communities, states, countries, and the profession with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education, and information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.