SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Cindy Ibbetson’s kindergarten class enjoyed celebrating International Dot Day on Sept. 15 with the rest of the classes at Dorsett Shoals Elementary.
“Dot Day was a huge success!” said DSES Principal Kelly Brown. “Our students loved joining students from around the world to celebrate International Dot Day.”
The day was filled with creativity and perseverance, which are themes found in the picture book The Dot by Peter Reynolds. The Dot is the story of a caring teacher who dares a doubting student to trust in her own abilities by being brave enough to “make her mark.”
At DSES, one student from each grade level received a copy of the book after being nominated by their teachers for their creativity, positivity and “making their mark” at Dorsett Shoals.
Students at DSES were joined by students at other Douglas County schools and over 21 million children and adults around the globe in 196 countries who celebrated International Dot Day and embraced its challenged to make the world a better place.
Art teacher Sara Luhr and Media Specialist Tracy Scaglione collaborated so all students had the opportunity to hear the story and create art with dots. Students and staff also painted dots on the Dot Day table in the outdoor classroom.
