Taylor Duncan, an accomplished Toastmaster, will be culminating his Zoom-Around-the-World journey of 200 speeches in 100 days and five countries at the Toastmasters of West Georgia’s annual open house event this coming Saturday, Feb. 26.
Through these speeches given via zoom Duncan and the Toastmasters of West Georgia hope to raise awareness and acceptance for those with autism and other disabilities.
Toastmasters meetings consists of giving speeches, evaluating speeches and giving short impromptu speeches called Table Topics. Toastmasters of West Georgia is one of the very few clubs that allow members and guests to choose to attend either in person or virtually. Evaluating Taylor’s speech via Zoom will be Todd Newton well known television game show host and himself a respected Toastmaster.
Newton is known for his work as a television host for shows including Whammy! The All New Press Your Luck, Hollywood Showdown, and Family Game Night among others. Additionally, the Toastmasters of West Georgia expect Toastmasters dignitaries from several different countries.
Duncan founded Alternative Baseball® in 2016. Diagnosed with autism at age 4, Taylor is at the forefront of raising awareness and spreading the message on the importance of inclusion for those with autism and other disabilities. Growing up, he often wasn’t allowed to play baseball due to preconceived notions of those with autism.
Undeterred, Duncan improved his technique by working with some of the best players in baseball and slow-pitch softball. Today, Duncan’s organization is comprised of 75-plus teams in 30-plus states and growing across America, with future aspirations for international expansion. The organization enables teens and adults with autism and other disabilities to strive to break barriers and to change perceptions through the authentic baseball experience.
Duncan’s contributions were recognized through House Resolution 1420 by the Georgia House of Representatives. In addition, he was awarded the J.B. Hawkins Humanitarian Award by the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame at the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Macon, Georgia. Duncan has also been recognized as a “Community Hero” by the Atlanta Braves organization, in addition to being highlighted in segments on ESPN, NBC TODAY, CNN/HLN, Sports Illustrated, among many local, regional, and national media outlets across America.
He’s also spoken at a TEDx conference on the importance of inclusion of those with disabilities in and outside of athletics.
This event will be held at Meritage Centre, 3400 Chapel Hill Road, suite 103, Douglasville, Ga. 30135 and will start at 10 a.m. and run until 12 noon. There is no charge and everyone is welcome.
To register for online or in person attendance please call 678-861-7296 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toastmasters-of-west-ga-open-house-tickets-269591905647
