Early voting for the May 24 partisan primary and nonpartisan elections begins Monday.
Douglas County voters can go to one of seven sites for advanced in-person voting to cast their ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries and nonpartisan general election.
Early voting locations include the Douglas County Courthouse, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Deer Lick Park, Dog River Public Library, Lithia Springs Senior Center, Old Courthouse and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
All seven locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 20.
Additionally, Saturday voting will take place May 7 and May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the new courthouse as well as Deer Lick Park, Dog River Public Library and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
Four Douglas County races have more than one candidate on the ballot.
Incumbent Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams now has one opponent — local attorney Corey Martin.
Adams was appointed to her seat in 2017 by former Gov. Nathan Deal and was given a new term by the county’s voters four years ago. This race will be decided in the May 24 nonpartisan general election and will be on the ballots of all voters regardless of whether they choose a Democratic, Republican or Nonpartisan ballot.
Another local attorney, Ryan Williams, also qualified to run against Adams but decided this week to run instead for Chief Magistrate Judge after Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker was disqualified by a judge on Tuesday. Williams will face incumbent Republican Susan Camp in November.
In addition to the superior court judgeship, all voters who choose a Democratic ballot will decide the county’s solicitor-general for the next four years. Incumbent Solicitor Sonya Compton will face attorney Tamara Oyinloye, with the winner taking the seat since no Republicans qualified.
Democratic voters in County Commission District 1 will decide between incumbent Henry Mitchell and challenger Barney Young Jr., with the winner moving on to face Republican Elizabeth Bennett in November.
The County Commission District 4 seat is open this year with incumbent Republican Commissioner Ann Jones Guider not running for a new term. Three Democrats — Dominique Conteh, Tony Montcalm and Yvonne Shaw — are vying for their party’s nomination. The winner moves on to the November general election to face Mark Alcarez, the only Republican to qualify.
Douglas County will have seven state legislators in Atlanta next year after redistricting and three of those seats have competitive races in one or both of the May 24 partisan primaries.
District 35 State Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat, will face three opponents in the Democratic Primary — Lula Gillilam, Mike Glanton Jr. and Whitney Kenner Jones. The winner of the primary will take the seat with no Republicans qualifying.
District 61 State Rep. Roger Bruce, an Atlanta Democrat, also has three challengers in the Democratic Primary — Robert Dawson, Rashaun Kemp and Monique McCoy. The winner of the primary will take the seat with no Republicans qualifying.
The House District 64 seat is open with state Rep. Micah Gravley, whose District 67 covers much of the new 64th, choosing to retire after 10 years in Atlanta.
Three Republicans and three Democrats initially qualified for the 64th District seat with the winners of each primary facing off in the November general election.
District 64 Democrats will pick from Montenia Edwards, Christopher R. Thornton and Mignon Willis, while Republicans will choose between Shane Miller and Kimberly R. New. A third Republican, Preston Parra, was disqualified on Thursday by an administrative law judge.
Douglas County is split between the 3rd and 13th Congressional Districts under redistricting.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, the Republican incumbent in the 3rd District which covers the western two-thirds of Douglas, will face Jared Craig in the GOP primary, with the winner moving on to November to take on Democrat Val Almonord.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, the Democratic incumbent in the 13th District which covers the eastern third of Douglas, will face Mark Baker, Shastity Driscoll and Vincent Fort in the Democratic primary. The winner will advance to the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary between Caesar Gonzales and Calina Plotky.
Several statewide races are also on the ballot including marquee races for U.S. Senate and Georgia governor.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will take on Tamara Johnson-Shealey in his party’s primary. The winner will move on to the general election against the GOP primary winner where former UGA football star Herschel Walker is the heavy favorite against Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King, Jonathan “Jon” McColumn and Latham Saddler.
For governor, Democrat Stacey Abrams has no opposition in her party’s primary and will advance to the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary where incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue are the top candidates from a field that also includes Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams.
If a runoff is needed to decide any of the May 24 contests, it would take place June 21
Visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/ to check your voter registration status, assigned precinct, view sample ballots and more.
More information about elections in Douglas County can be found at https://www.celebratedouglascounty.com/274/Elections-Voter-Registration
