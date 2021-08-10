The Pop Up Arts Shop at The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County for August features local artist Lynn Edwards.
Edwards literally stumbled into her career as a professional artist when she tripped in the dark and suffered a serious head injury. Vowing to fulfill a life-long desire to learn to paint if she recovered, she signed up for a course in acrylic painting as soon as her doctor deemed her sufficiently healed. From the moment she picked up a brush, she knew she'd never return to her former profession as an advertising and marketing specialist and journalist.
A Georgia resident since 1976, Edwards has studied with nationally known artists Robert Burridge, Carrie Burns Brown and Jo Toye.
Known for her colorful acrylic abstracts and mixed media pieces, she also taught art classes and workshops in the Continuing Education Department of Kennesaw State University for 3 ½ years.
Her work is held in both corporate and private collections throughout the U.S. and has been accepted into dozens of juried exhibitions. It has been featured in three curated collections on Artspan.com and leased by Disney/ABC Entertainment. Recently she introduced a line of unique hand painted and collaged jewelry to a rapidly growing fan base.
Edwards is a member of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County and the Acworth Arts Alliance. She lives in Paulding County with her husband and a “highly intelligent and thoroughly mischievous” miniature Schnauzer.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787
