Cassandra Edwards, director of theatre at Lithia Springs High School, was inducted into the Georgia Thespians Hall of Fame on Feb. 3 for her dedication and commitment to Theatre Education at the annual Georgia Thespians Conference in Columbus.
Edwards was theatre teacher at LSHS when current Douglas County High School director of theatre, Justin Stephens, was a senior at Lithia in 1999-2000.
Stephens nominated Edwards and inducted her into the Hall of Fame during the opening ceremony.
“This is a tremendous honor that is not shared by many,” Stephens said.
Edwards is the third theatre director from Lithia to be inducted into the HOF.
Caroline Hansard and Ken Holder both received the honor in 1996. Stephens said no other school in the state has had three theatre directors inducted.
