A Douglas County retired teacher who became an author recently visited Alexander High School students.
Brooke Morris teaches two career pathways at Alexander High School, Early Childhood Education and Teaching as a Profession.
Standards that her level-three students are learning in Early Childhood Education focus on determining activities necessary to support early childhood communication and language development.
Two particular standards the students are focusing on for project based learning are: the importance of reading to children from infancy throughout childhood AND evaluating the characteristics of a high-quality children's book using developmentally appropriate guidelines.
Morris’ students are being tasked with creating literacy sets to get out to our community, so new parents have guidelines and a start guide on what to do with their children.
So much learning happens just by caregivers reading to their children every night. Morris felt inviting a local celebrity author would benefit and engage her students into taking their education into their own hands and understanding why this project is real-world and important.
Kim Eldredge jumped on board immediately to come visit and present, and was a true treat for Morris’ students.
Eldredge reached out and had people donate the book she wrote to each one of Morris’ students.
They dedicated the book they donated to teachers that made an impact in their lives or people who showed them the importance of reading.
Eldredge signed each one of the books, and presented to students things that address the standards they are learning about, as well as the deep messages her book addresses.
Eldredge said the thing she always tries to get across to her own kids, grandkids and all of the children she comes across is to be a kind person.
She said to Morris’ class, “to be a great athlete, you must be born with some skills, to be brilliant, you must be born with some brain intelligence, but the one thing you have a choice in, is being kind. It is a decision you make, and that is important.”
Morris and her students really enjoyed hearing first hand from the author the big concepts behind her book, and how literacy provides so much to children of all ages and backgrounds.
Kim Eldredge’s book, “The Sky is the Limit,” intended to convey to children the limitless things they can be when they grow up. Eldredge hopes that her presentation inspired Morris’ students to continue their path to become educators. The author and former educator believes that teaching is the most rewarding career there is.
