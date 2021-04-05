SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Eleven Douglas County students and one alternate were selected for the prestigious Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) for 2021. Over 3,000 students were nominated to the state level competition, and 1,300 of them participated in this year’s state interview/audition process.
GHP is a residential summer program held on a university campus for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
GHP winners from Douglas County and their areas of study include:
Alexander High School: Eli Purrington, music
Chapel Hill High School: Tyler Dorsey, communicative arts
Douglas County High School: Adebola Adewale, visual arts; Adler Vann, music; Andrew Manchiraju, science; Chinelo Ireh, social studies; and Ella Buscema, science
Lithia Springs High School: Angenie GeDeon, visual arts; Chloe Cowan, theatre performance; Prince Tufon, mathematics; and Rebecca Scarbrough, engineering
New Manchester High School: Milah Hendrix (alternate), dance
