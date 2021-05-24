Coë Steinwart has been creating bright, bold watercolor scenes for decades. She’s the illustrator behind “Elf on the Shelf,” and she represented the state of Georgia with a hand-painted ornament on the 2008 White House Christmas tree. Her artwork can be viewed at the Cultural Arts Center until June 24. Visit http://artsdouglas.org/product-category/exhibit-artwork/ to view artwork for sale.
