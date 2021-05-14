Energy Harness celebrates Member Milestone

Energy Harness Corporation managing director, Marie Hamilton, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their new Active-Airflow product by holding a DC Chamber Member Milestone on April 23.
Established in 2010, Energy Harness Corporation specializes in the manufacturing and nationwide distribution of high-quality commercial LED lighting. Combining their wide range of products and technical expertise, they create innovative LED solutions that will reduce your energy and maintenance costs.
As a part of the milestone celebration, Energy Harness held an info session to debut their new product line of Active-Airflow units. These units are designed to eliminate airborne pathogens. It can be installed into standard commercial ceiling grids located in most office buildings, schools, and medical facilities. The Active-Airflow fixture circulates room air many times per hour through encapsulated UV-C light eliminating pathogens while keeping humans safe. Built with advanced solid-state LED technology, it delivers precise UV-C dosages for effective, quiet, and reliable operation.
Managing director Marie Hamilton commented, “We are very excited about our Active-Airflow units and working to keep businesses open safely.”.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Marie, and her staff, “we are thrilled you chose to debut your new product at the Douglas County Chamber, and we look forward to supporting and promoting Energy Harness for many years to come.”
For more information about Energy Harness Corporation, contact them at 404-999-2609 or visit www.energyharness.com.
— Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.