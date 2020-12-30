Esenyie of Lithia Springs in Africa

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Idoreyin Esenyie of Lithia Springs sings Christmas songs Dec. 20 during a holiday show at Camp Lemonier, Djibouti (CLDJ), located on the Horn of Africa. CLDJ’s diversity team organized the holiday show to educate residents on holiday celebrations around the world at this time of year. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

 U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/Special